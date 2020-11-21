Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,703,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 577,705 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,324,000 after acquiring an additional 60,109 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Adobe by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 420,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,139,000 after purchasing an additional 330,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Adobe by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 58,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $462.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.29 and its 200-day moving average is $446.81. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,546. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

