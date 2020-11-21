Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

ARPO opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

