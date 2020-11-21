Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 37.6% in October

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of AIH stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.