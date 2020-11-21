AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
LON AFHP opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Tuesday. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10.
About AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)
