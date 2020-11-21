AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LON AFHP opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Tuesday. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

About AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

