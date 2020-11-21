ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

AGESY stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

