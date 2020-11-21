Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €146.00 ($171.76) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.58 ($103.04).

EPA AIR opened at €88.64 ($104.28) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.41. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

