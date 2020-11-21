Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

TSE:CLIQ opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Alcanna Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

