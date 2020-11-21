Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
TSE:CLIQ opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Alcanna Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO)
