Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $50,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 180,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

