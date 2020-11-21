Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.11-0.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-151 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.79 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
About Allegro MicroSystems
