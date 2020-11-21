Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.11-0.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-151 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.79 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

