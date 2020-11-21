Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Yueh-Se Ho Sells 45,694 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00.

Yueh-Se Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Yueh-Se Ho sold 623 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $13,394.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $551.03 million, a P/E ratio of 360.33 and a beta of 2.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

