American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 2,194 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $63,121.38.

AAT stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 432.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

