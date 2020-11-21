American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.