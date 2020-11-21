Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 102.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,597 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,580 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 686,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

