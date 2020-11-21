Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $127.39 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

