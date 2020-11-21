Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp Sells 157,193 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,024.84.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51.

NASDAQ AMPY opened at $0.90 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

