Analyzing Paya (PAYA) and Its Competitors

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 157 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paya to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Paya has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s rivals have a beta of 0.01, suggesting that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -33.11% -38.75% -6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paya and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 60.89 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.60

Paya’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paya and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 81 160 135 4 2.16

Paya currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Paya beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

