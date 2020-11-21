Analyzing Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) & Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) and Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Installed Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Installed Building Products 5.14% 45.67% 10.38%

67.8% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and Installed Building Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Installed Building Products 0 5 9 0 2.64

Installed Building Products has a consensus price target of $82.23, indicating a potential downside of 18.24%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Installed Building Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $10.11 billion 0.33 $300.55 million N/A N/A Installed Building Products $1.51 billion 1.98 $68.16 million $3.29 30.57

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others; distribution of licensed products; and property leasing and management activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, it installs a range of advanced caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings, as well as moisture protection systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 180 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

