AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE AU opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 439,243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,869,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,136 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 893,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

