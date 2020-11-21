AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.
NYSE AU opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
