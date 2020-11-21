Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace Sells 4,600 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AIT opened at $76.64 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

