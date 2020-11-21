ARAW (ARAW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 92.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 91.4% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $10,153.15 and $2.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

