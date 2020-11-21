ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 101.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 56,705 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $16.36 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

