Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 1,612 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,218.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $2,348,781.26.

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96.

On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $824,066.76.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total transaction of $798,211.92.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $280.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

