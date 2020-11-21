Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 1,612 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,218.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $2,348,781.26.
- On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96.
- On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $824,066.76.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total transaction of $798,211.92.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $280.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.45.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.