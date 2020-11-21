Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $170.39 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $171.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.