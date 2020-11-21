Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

