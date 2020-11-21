AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,317 ($108.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,266.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,480.22.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.