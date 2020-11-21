AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,317 ($108.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,266.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,480.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

