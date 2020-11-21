Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Receives $2.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.
A number of research firms have commented on AT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
NYSE:AT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.46. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,335,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
