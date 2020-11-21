Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Receives $2.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of research firms have commented on AT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:AT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.46. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,335,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

