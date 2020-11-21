Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

