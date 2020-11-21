Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.54.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

ACB stock opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.24. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$51.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.