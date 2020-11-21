Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 7,151 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

