Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

