Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$10.98 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.89. The firm has a market cap of $413.91 million and a PE ratio of 610.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

