Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CVE:XLY opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of $193.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

