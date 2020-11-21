Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

