Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at $313,657.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ AWRE opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08. Aware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.88.
Aware Company Profile
