Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Director Robert M. Mclaughlin Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AXTA stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $9,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

