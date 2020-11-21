B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540,725 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $47,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.68 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.