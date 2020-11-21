Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BPC opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.