Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BPC opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

