Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 7.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.16. 4,492,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,758,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.