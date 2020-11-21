Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

