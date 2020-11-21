Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 42,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $6,490,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $1,982,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 1,591.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $1,729,000.

Shares of SPXU opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

