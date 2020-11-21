Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEZU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.