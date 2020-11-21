Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,354 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Target were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Target by 201.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

TGT stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.47. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

