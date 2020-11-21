Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,942,000 after acquiring an additional 411,389 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

PLD opened at $100.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.