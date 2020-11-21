Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

