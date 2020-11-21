Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.53.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,416.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,061.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,855.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

