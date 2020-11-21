Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.36 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CONE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

