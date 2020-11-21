Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Avalara by 42.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 8.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

AVLR opened at $168.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,012 shares of company stock worth $29,156,127. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

