Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

NYSE:APD opened at $270.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.99 and its 200-day moving average is $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

