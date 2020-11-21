Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $733,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.52 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

